May 29, 2018 / 1:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Display shares plunge over 20 pct on Apple OLED report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO/SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan Display shares plummeted more than 20 percent after South Korea’s Electronic Times reported that Apple Inc had decided to use OLED screens for all new iPhone models for next year.

Apple recently started planning new iPhone models and decided all three models would have OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panels, the report said on Monday, citing multiple unnamed industry sources.

Japan Display is one of the main suppliers of iPhone LCD (liquid crystal display) screens. It plans to start production of OLED panels only in 2019. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

