LOS ANGELES, June 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has signed a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create programming as part of the iPhone maker’s push into original entertainment, the company said on Friday.

“Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” Apple said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Bill Rigby)