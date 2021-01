FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is discussing launching a new subscription-based podcast service, the Information reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, in direct competition with Spotify's podcast offerings.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.