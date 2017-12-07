FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese investor further raises stake in Dialog Semi to 8.15 pct
December 7, 2017 / 5:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese investor further raises stake in Dialog Semi to 8.15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s top state silicon chipmaker has further raised its stake in Dialog Semiconductor , buying into share price weakness triggered by fears the Anglo-German firm could lose its top customer Apple Inc .

Tsinghua Unigroup, through two wholly owned units, controls an 8.15 percent voting stake, Frankfurt-listed Dialog said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. That is up a percentage point since the last disclosure by Dialog on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

