December 5, 2017 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese investor lifts stake in Dialog Semi to over 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An investment vehicle owned by Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China’s top state silicon chipmaker, has raised its stake in Anglo-German Dialog Semiconductor to 7.15 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Chinese investor increased its holding to 5.46 million shares from 5.34 million on Nov. 30, the day Dialog shares fell by 20 percent on a report that the company’s main client, Apple , may design its own power-management chips. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Cate Cadell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

