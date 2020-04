April 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)