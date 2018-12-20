RPT-German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent

(Repeats to further subscribers)

MUNICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Thursday that iPhone maker Apple Inc infringed a hardware patent of Qualcomm Inc and said the U.S. company could no longer sell some iPhone models in Germany which contain a particular component.

The ruling will not go into immediate effect if Apple appeals, judge Matthias Zigann told the court.

The German case is Qualcomm’s third major effort to secure a ban on Apple’s lucrative iPhones over patent infringement allegations after similar court efforts in the United States and in China, one of which resulted in Chinese court ordering a ban on sales of some iPhones there earlier this month.