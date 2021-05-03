Apple hires ex-Google AI scientist who resigned after colleagues' firing

May 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it has hired former Google distinguished scientist Samy Bengio, who left the search giant amid turmoil in its artificial intelligence research department.

Bengio is expected to lead a new AI research unit at Apple under John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, two people familiar with the matter said. Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 after spending about eight years at Google.

Apple declined to comment on Bengio’s role.