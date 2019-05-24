Apple, Samsung beat NPE's appeal on data-transfer tech patents

Apple and Samsung on Thursday defeated appeals by German patent-monetization firm Papst Licensing in litigation over data-transfer features incorporated into the companies’ smart phones, tablets and other devices.

In separate decisions, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent and Trial Appeal Board’s ruling that features described in Papst’s patents were obvious in light of earlier inventions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YLQmnC