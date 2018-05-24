U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET

May 24 (Reuters) - After nearly five days of deliberations, a U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd should pay $539 million Apple Inc for copying patented smartphone features, technology publication CNET reported, bringing a years-long feud between the technology companies into its final stages.

The world’s top smartphone rivals have been in court over patents since 2011, when Apple filed a lawsuit alleging Samsung’s smartphones and tablets “slavishly” copied its products. Samsung was found liable in a 2012 trial, but a disagreement over the amount to be paid led to the current retrial over damages where arguments ended on May 18.

Samsung previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate Apple for infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case. The jury has been deliberating the case since last week. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jan Wolfe in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)