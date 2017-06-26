High court signals interest in Apple-Samsung patent fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday invited the acting solicitor general to weigh in on the $120 million patent-infringement litigation between Apple and Samsung Electronics, a move that generally indicates that the justices are interested in the case.

Samsung asked the high court to review last October’s decision by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In that ruling, the Circuit reinstated jury findings that several of Samsung’s mobile devices made before 2013 had copied Apple’s autocorrect, slide-to-unlock, and “quick links” feature, which automatically turns information such as addresses and phone numbers into links.

