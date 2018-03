NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc. is for the first time creating its own device displays, according to a Bloomberg News report on

Apple has been using a secret California facility to make a small number of the screens for testing, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company is making a major investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, according to the report. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Sandra Maler)