Apple to extend some free subscription to video-streaming service through February

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV+ subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as “Oprah’s Book Club” and Jennifer Aniston’s “The Morning Show”, with the purchase of an Apple product.

Apple TV+ subscriptions otherwise cost $5 per month.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

