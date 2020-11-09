Apple says Pegatron put on probation after violating supplier code of conduct

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Apple has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation after finding that the company violated Apple’s supplier code of conduct, the iPhone manufacturer said on Monday.

“Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron - one of Apple’s suppliers in China - violated Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study program,” it said in a statement.

“Apple has placed Pegatron on probation and Pegatron will not receive any new business from Apple until they complete all of the corrective actions required.” (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)