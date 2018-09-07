FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apple says proposed tariffs to hit a range of products

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday the proposed tariffs by President Donald Trump covers a wide range of its products, including Apple Watch and AirPods, but did not name iPhones.

“Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers,” the company said in a letter to the U.S. government.

Shares of the iPhone maker slipped 1 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

