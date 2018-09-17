FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
September 17, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to spare some Apple products from latest China tariffs - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States will spare some technology products including Apple Inc's Watch and AirPods from the next round of tariffs it is imposing on Chinese goods, Bloomberg reported here on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The United States is preparing to announce tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.