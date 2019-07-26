U.S. to deny tariff relief for Apple Mac Pro parts from China -Trump

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not grant Apple Inc any relief for tariffs on its Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.

“Apple will not be given Tariff wa(i)vers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” Trump tweeted.

Representatives for Apple had no immediate comment. Shares of the company sharply pared their gains after Trump’s tweets. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)