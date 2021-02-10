Apple partners with TSMC to develop ultra-advanced displays: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at an Apple store as the new iPhone SE goes on sale, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop ultra-advanced display technology in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker plans to ultimately use these micro OLED displays in its upcoming augmented reality devices, the report said, citing sources. (s.nikkei.com/3d1UWIz)

Apple is collaborating with TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, as micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices, the report added.

The micro OLED project is currently at the trial production stage and it will take several years to achieve mass production, according to the report.

Both Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.