November 14, 2019 / 9:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Applied Materials beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Applied Materials topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the chip gear maker’s semiconductor business benefited from higher demand for processor chips, sending shares up 4% in extended trading.

Revenue fell 0.1% to $3.75 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 27, but beat analysts’ estimates of $3.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $698 million, or 75 cents per share, from $757 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

