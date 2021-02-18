Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall street estimates on Thursday, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools rebounds following a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue of $5.39 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)