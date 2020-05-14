Applied Materials misses quarterly revenue estimates

May 14 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, joining a slew of semiconductor firms that have borne the brunt of manufacturing and supply chain disruptions and fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue rose nearly 12% to $3.96 billion in the second quarter ended April 26, missing analysts’ average estimate of $4.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)