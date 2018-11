Nov 15 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc, the world’s largest supplier of equipment used to make chips, reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its flat panel displays.

Net income fell to $876 million, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 28, from $982 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $4.01 billion from $3.97 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)