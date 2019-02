Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc reported a 10.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by slowing memory demand from smartphone makers.

Net sales fell to $3.75 billion from $4.21 billion.

The company’s net income rose to $771 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 27, from $165 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)