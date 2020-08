Aug 13 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as semiconductor equipment and services rebounded from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose 23% to $4.4 billion in the third quarter ended July 26, beating analysts’ average estimates of $4.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)