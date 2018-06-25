AT&T to buy online ad exchange firm AppNexus

June 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Monday it would acquire online advertisement exchange company AppNexus Inc.

AppNexus will become a part of AT&T advertising & analytics, as U.S. telecom company aims to grow its digital advertising in order to combat Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.

AT&T did not disclose the deal value. However, it is expected to be $1.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing sources last week. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)