Private equity firm Vista to buy software company Apptio for $1.9 bln - WSJ

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is close to a deal to buy software company Apptio Inc for $1.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Shareholders of Apptio would receive $38 per share in the deal that could be announced as soon as Monday, the Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vista and Apptio did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment late on Sunday.

Shares of Bellevue, Washington-based Apptio closed at $24.85 on Friday, and the reported offer price would represent a premium of about 53 percent. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)