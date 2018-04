April 16 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Apricus Biosciences Inc said on Monday the U.S. regulator directed it to develop a new formulation for its erectile dysfunction cream, Vitaros, which was rejected in February.

The U.S. Food And Drug Administration also confirmed that two new late-stage studies would need to be conducted to test the reformulated product. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)