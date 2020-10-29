Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Aptiv adjusted profit drops 1.5%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc on Thursday reported a 1.5% fall in third-quarter profit as carmakers struggled to get back to full production following supply chain disruptions due the coronavirus crisis.

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv fell to $320 million, or $1.13 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $325 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up