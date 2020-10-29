Aptiv adjusted profit drops 1.5%

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc on Thursday reported a 1.5% fall in third-quarter profit as carmakers struggled to get back to full production following supply chain disruptions due the coronavirus crisis.

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv fell to $320 million, or $1.13 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $325 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)