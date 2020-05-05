Aptiv adjusted profit drops 37% due to the coronavirus crisis

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc on Tuesday reported an about 37% drop in first-quarter profit and withdrew its full-year financial outlook, citing falling global vehicle production and increasing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv fell to $173 million, or 68 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, from $273 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales declined about 10% to $3.23 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)