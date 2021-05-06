Aptiv beats profit estimates on higher demand for automobiles

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Aptiv Plc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for vehicles as more people prefer using personal transport for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent global shortage of semiconductor chips, used in cars for everything from power steering and brake sensors to entertainment systems, has led to a curtailment of production at car companies, which is denting sales growth at auto parts makers including Aptiv.

Aptiv, which counts Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co among its top customers, reaffirmed its full-year financial outlook.

Other auto parts makers such as BorgWarner and Magna International Inc, which also cater to Volkswagen and Ford, have raised their full-year forecasts, after reporting strong results, even as the automakers shut factories due to the chip shortage.

Aptiv makes products including keyless entry systems, vehicle diagnostics computers and high-voltage cabling.

Excluding items, Aptiv earned $1.06 per share in the first quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of 78 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 25% to $4.02 billion, topping the Wall Street’s estimate of $3.62 billion.