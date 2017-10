TEL AVIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Aqua Security, a provider of virtual container security technology, said on Tuesday it raised $25 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

* Existing investors Microsoft Ventures, TLV Ventures and Israeli entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer also participated in the round, which brings total investment in Aqua to $38.5 million.

* Based in Israel and San Francisco, Aqua’s technology supports both Linux and Windows containers. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)