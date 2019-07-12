Energy
July 12, 2019 / 8:01 AM / in 3 hours

Aquila renewables fund acquires stake in Norwegian wind farm

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired 25.9% of the share capital in Midfjellet Vindkraft AS, one of Norway’s largest operating wind farms, it said on Friday.

* The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

* Revenues will come from a power purchase agreement which covers 70% of expected energy production for the next 10 years, the fund said.

* Aquila has now invested around 40% of proceeds raised from its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in May, it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below