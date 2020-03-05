Financials
March 5, 2020 / 3:56 PM / a minute ago

Aquila renewables fund to raise 25 mln euros via share placing

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said it intends to raise a further 25 million euros ($28 million) for renewables investment in six European countries through share issuance.

* It has identified a pipeline of possible projects with a total capacity of around 875 megawatts (MW) to 2021 in onshore wind, solar photovoltaic (PV) and hydropower in six European countries.

* The capital raised is intended for the most immediate opportunities, which are wind and solar PV assets totalling 30 MW located in the Nordic and Iberian markets, the fund said.

* The share placing is expected to close at 12 GMT on March 6 but might close earlier or later subject to company discretion, it said. ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below