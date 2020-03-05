Aquila renewables fund to raise 25 mln euros via share placing

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said it intends to raise a further 25 million euros ($28 million) for renewables investment in six European countries through share issuance.

* It has identified a pipeline of possible projects with a total capacity of around 875 megawatts (MW) to 2021 in onshore wind, solar photovoltaic (PV) and hydropower in six European countries.

* The capital raised is intended for the most immediate opportunities, which are wind and solar PV assets totalling 30 MW located in the Nordic and Iberian markets, the fund said.

* The share placing is expected to close at 12 GMT on March 6 but might close earlier or later subject to company discretion, it said. ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)