Aquila Renewables fund to buy Finnish wind farm

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aquila European Renewables Income Fund plans to acquire a Finnish wind farm and its planned extension, it said on Tuesday.

The fund has agreed to buy Aalto Wind 2 Ltd Oy, which holds the li Olhava wind farm and its extension, around 50 km north of the city of Oulu.

The final transaction will amount to around 15.5% of the 154 million euros ($173 million) in proceeds raised from Aquila’s initial public offering in May, the fund said.

The wind parks qualifies for the Finnish feed-in tariff support scheme.