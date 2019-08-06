Financials
August 6, 2019 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aquila Renewables fund to buy Finnish wind farm

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aquila European Renewables Income Fund plans to acquire a Finnish wind farm and its planned extension, it said on Tuesday.

The fund has agreed to buy Aalto Wind 2 Ltd Oy, which holds the li Olhava wind farm and its extension, around 50 km north of the city of Oulu.

The final transaction will amount to around 15.5% of the 154 million euros ($173 million) in proceeds raised from Aquila’s initial public offering in May, the fund said.

The wind parks qualifies for the Finnish feed-in tariff support scheme.

$1 = 0.8926 euros Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below