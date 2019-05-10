Financials
May 10, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aquila Capital fund to raise cash for renewables investment via London IPO

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said it seeks to raise 300 million euros ($337 million) for clean energy investment through an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange, it said on Friday.

* The fund, owned by Hamburg-based Aquila Capital, wants to invest in solar, wind and hydropower assets across continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland.

* It said it plans to acquire mostly operational assets which generate income and Aquila Capital has identified opportunities across Iberia and Scandinavia which could be suitable for acquisition.

* “We are excited to float our fund in London which has established itself as the home of investment trust listings in Europe including a number of renewable funds,” said Ian Nolan, chair of the fund. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below