Financials
July 8, 2019 / 7:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aquila renewables fund makes first acquisitions after IPO

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired its first assets since its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in May, the company said on Monday.

* Aquila has acquired 17.99% of the share capital of Aguia Enlica Lda, a holding company whose subsidiaries operate a portfolio of 21 small hydropower plants in Portugal.

* It has also acquired all the shares in Danish company Holmen Wind Park II Aps. Holmen II is a small wind farm on the west coast of Denmark. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below