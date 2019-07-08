Aquila renewables fund makes first acquisitions after IPO

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired its first assets since its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in May, the company said on Monday.

* Aquila has acquired 17.99% of the share capital of Aguia Enlica Lda, a holding company whose subsidiaries operate a portfolio of 21 small hydropower plants in Portugal.

* It has also acquired all the shares in Danish company Holmen Wind Park II Aps. Holmen II is a small wind farm on the west coast of Denmark. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)