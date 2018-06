June 27 (Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its treatment for bladder pain syndrome failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial, and the company plans to stop developing the drug.

The treatment, rosiptor, failed to show statistically significantly reduction in bladder pain, the company said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)