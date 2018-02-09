U.S. appeals court voids Arab Bank verdict

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a Sept. 2014 jury verdict finding Arab Bank Plc liable for facilitating militant attacks linked to Hamas by handling its transactions, citing an error in the jury instructions.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the decision triggers a settlement agreement that Arab Bank has reached with plaintiffs, which was to take effect if the verdict by the Brooklyn jury were deemed void. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)