FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank says H1 net profit falls 2 pct to $415.2 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank says H1 net profit falls 2 pct to $415.2 mln

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

AMMAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported a 2.3 percent fall in first-half net profit to $415.2 million from $424.9 million a year earlier. A statement released on Saturday by the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, said its loan book and overall operations continued to grow despite exchange-rate fluctuations. Total loans rose 4 percent to $24.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits fell to $33.5 billion from $34.8 billion a year earlier. Chairman Sabih al Masri said the bank was able to "adjust to a challenging business climate in a difficult economic environment" thanks to its diversified operations. Arab Bank operates in 30 countries on five continents, and owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB . CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be robust with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 68.2 percent. The bank's provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans stood in excess of 100 percent. Net operational revenue rose 7 percent to $593.5 million excluding exchange rate fluctuations, the statement said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.