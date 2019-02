AMMAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said 2018 net profit jumped 54 percent to $820.5 million after transferring $325 million in surplus provisions it had put aside after the bank settled a major legal case.

The bank said in a statement that its operational profit rose 8 percent. Total deposits rose to $34.3 billion compared with $33.8 billion in the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Louise Heavens)