FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 27, 2018 / 3:15 PM / a day ago

Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2017 net profit unchanged at $533 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday its 2017 net profit came to $533 million, barely changed from $532.7 million with revenues coming mainly from core banking activities.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said operational profits rose 12 percent without factoring exchange-rate fluctuations.

Total loans rose 6 percent to $25.1 billion while deposits rose slighty to $33.8 billion at the end of last year compared with $33.6 billion in the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.