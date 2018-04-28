Jordan's Arab Bank Q1 net profit $220.3 mln vs $218.2 mln -statement

AMMAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Bank Group , the country’s largest lender, said its first-quarter net profit was $220.3 million, slightly up from $218.2 million a year earlier.

Its overall operations continued to grow despite challenges faced by banks in the region, chairman Sabih al Masri said in a statement on Saturday.

Total loans rose 5 percent to $25.5 billion as of end-March, while deposits rose slightly to $33.4 billion compared with $33 billion the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Catherine Evans)