FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 28, 2018 / 1:36 PM / in an hour

Jordan's Arab Bank Q1 net profit $220.3 mln vs $218.2 mln -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Bank Group , the country’s largest lender, said its first-quarter net profit was $220.3 million, slightly up from $218.2 million a year earlier.

Its overall operations continued to grow despite challenges faced by banks in the region, chairman Sabih al Masri said in a statement on Saturday.

Total loans rose 5 percent to $25.5 billion as of end-March, while deposits rose slightly to $33.4 billion compared with $33 billion the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.