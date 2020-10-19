Arab National Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk, document shows

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian lender Arab National Bank 1080.SE has hired banks to arrange a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

ANB hired HSBC, JPMorgan and Arab National Investment Company to arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

“The amount and terms of offer of the sukuk will be determined subject to the market conditions,” ANB said in the filing.