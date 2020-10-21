Arab National Bank markets dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian lender Arab National Bank 1080.SE began marketing 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, that are non-callable for five years, a document showed on Wednesday.

It gave initial price guidance of around 325 basis points over mid-swaps for the Tier 2 sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday.