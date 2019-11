DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres started marketing on Tuesday its debut five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The notes - of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million - were offered to investors with an initial price guidance of around 5.75%.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC have been appointed to coordinate the deal.