UPDATE 1-Alhokair's Arabian Centres announces IPO plans, could raise $1 bln

* IPO, starting April 28, targets local and international investors

* Follows strong interest in Aramco international bond offering

* Eight new malls within four years, 16 cinemas in two years - CEO (Adds CEO call, context, background and detail)

By Stephen Kalin

RIYADH, April 16 (Reuters) - Shopping mall operator Arabian Centres Company, owned by Fawaz Alhokair Group, said on Tuesday it would proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) in Saudi Arabia that could raise about $1 billion from local and international investors.

Arabian Centres will offer 95 million shares, which represent a 20 percent stake. Riyadh is encouraging more family owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets as part of reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenue.

The offering might start around April 28, Chief Executive Olivier Nougarou told reporters, adding that the IPO could raise “in the range of $1 billion, but it’s very difficult to confirm...”

Up to 10 percent of the offering would be allocated to retail investors, while the remaining will be offered to institutional investors, Nougarou said.

The prospectus will be delivered in a few days, he added.

“We are convinced there is a strong interest from investors right now for Saudi Arabia,” Nougarou said. “If you look at the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia, there is a lot to do, there is strong potential and that’s what investors are believing.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco is set to raise $12 billion with its first international bond issue after receiving more than $100 billion in orders, a record-breaking vote of market confidence for the oil giant which has faced investor concerns about government influence over the company.

Such strong interest was also the latest sign that international investors are pouring money back into the kingdom as it tries to move on from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, which strained ties with Western allies.

In a bid to transform the economy and improve life for Saudis, Riyadh is encouraging more local entertainment and wants to attract foreign visitors, though subsidy cuts and new taxes have eaten into household budgets.

Arabian Centres currently develops, owns and operates 19 malls across 10 cities in the kingdom. The company plans to hike the number to 27 within four years, including four shopping centres which are set to be launched in the next 12 months, Nougarou said.

Four cinemas are already under construction with 12 more to come over the next two years, he added. A decades-long ban on movie theatres in the conservative Muslim country was lifted last year.

The IPO comes more than a year after Fawaz Alhokair, a major shareholder in Fawaz Alhokair Group, was detained in an anti-graft probe by Saudi authorities under which dozens of senior officials and businessmen were held at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton Hotel in late 2017.

Many, including Alhokair, were released after being cleared or reaching settlements with the government.

Morgan Stanley, Samba Capital, NCB Capital, and Goldman Sachs are the joint financial advisers and bookrunners for the IPO. Other bookrunners include EFG Hermes KSA, Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Suisse, and Natixis. (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)