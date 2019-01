FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil appealed at the end of an Arab economic summit on Sunday to the international community to take steps to encourage Syrian refugees to return home.

“We call on the international community to take its responsibility to curb the misery,” he said, after discussing the issue with other Arab states at the summit which Beirut is hosting.