BEIRUT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged world powers on Sunday to “make all efforts” for Syrian refugees to return home regardless of any political solution to the war there.

Aoun told an Arab economic summit that Beirut is hosting that Lebanon would suggest solutions for safe refugee returns in the meeting’s final statement. (Reporting by Ellen Francis in Beirut and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; editing by John Stonestreet)