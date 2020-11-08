Arabtec names Mubadala advisor as interim CFO for liquidation process - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-listed contractor Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU has brought in Matthew Holland, a senior advisor with state investor Mubadala, as its interim chief financial officer to help with liquidation plans, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Mubadala owns a 34% stake in loss-making Arabtec, whose shareholders voted in September to liquidate the company after losses deepened due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Holland, a senior advisor on treasury and investor relations at Mubadala, has previously worked as an investment banker for Citigroup in London, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Arabtec Holding has hired advisory firm AlixPartners to help with the liquidation process. The board was given a two-month deadline to discuss the move with the main stakeholders before it applies to the courts.

The move to liquidate followed a first half loss of $216.18 million and total accumulated losses of nearly $400 million. It said the pandemic had hit projects and increased costs.

Officials at the company, which helped build the world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai and the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, were not immediately available for comment.