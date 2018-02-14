FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter, its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability.

Arabtec made a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 47.8 million dirhams ($13.02 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on yearly financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This compares with a net loss of 2.95 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016, according to Reuters’ calculations.

After several tough years due to a slumping regional construction market and internal management changes, Arabtec’s fortunes appear to have improved over the past year or so as it has picked up a spate of new contracts.

The company helped build the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened last year. It said its backlog of projects at the end of December stood at 17.2 billion dirhams, adding that there was a “solid” pipeline of future tender opportunities.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham Reporting By Tom Arnold Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.